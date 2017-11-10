Samuel (ankle) was a full practice participant Friday and is expected to play in Monday's game against the Dolphins, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Per Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official website, Samuel and head coach Ron Rivera both confirmed that the rookie isn't in any danger of missing Monday's game. He handled his largest snap share (75 percent) of the season in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons, benefitting from the trade that sent Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, though it didn't show up on the stat sheet where he was credited with three catches for 23 yards on five targets and one carry for 14 yards.