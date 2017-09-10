Samuel (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Samuel was able to practice fully this past week, thus his availability Sunday does not come as a surprise. His wheels and versatility should result in the second-rounder evolving into a nice weapon in the Carolina offense, but until his role is solidified, he's a speculative fantasy play, with the likes of fellow WR Kelvin Benjamin, TE Greg Olsen and RB Christian McCaffrey representing higher-percentage lineup plays in Week 1.