Samuel, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 24 with ligament damage and a broken bone in his left ankle, underwent surgery shortly after being shut down for the season and is now sporting a cast, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers have issued no timetable for Samuel's return to full activity but it appears the 2017 second-round pick is at least making progress in his recovery from surgery, as he has since had his cast removed and is now sporting a protective boot on the ankle while using crutches to get around. Per Henson, the 21-year-old has been going through at least three hours of rehab for the ankle five times a week at the Panthers' facility while varying his workouts. It sounds unlikely that Samuel will take part in all drills when the Panthers reconvene in the spring for Organized Team Activities but the expectation is that the wideout will be fully recovered by the time training camp opens in the summer. If he's able to steer clear of the injury bug that plagued him as a rookie, Samuel could have an elevated role in the Panthers' passing attack in 2018 with few established targets populating the roster beyond lead receiver Devin Funchess, tight end Greg Olsen and running back Christian McCaffrey.