Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Return date remains unclear
Samuel's (ankle) projected return date remains cloudy, the Charlotte Observer reports.
The 2017 second-rounder is bouncing back from an ankle injury he suffered last November that involved ligament damage and required season-ending surgery. At this stage, Samuel is able to do some straight-ahead running, but is limited in his cutting and breaking. With Samuel still on the mend, the Panthers added wideouts Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright in free agency to add depth behind top returning wideout Devin Funchess. Once fully recovered from his ankle injury, Samuel profiles as a versatile playmaker who is dangerous with the ball in his hands.
