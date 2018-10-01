Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Returns to practice
Samuel (chest) returned to practice Monday.
Samuel had a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat shortly before the start of the season and hasn't been able to practice or play in any games. He's back on the practice field after a Week 4 bye, potentially aiming to return for Sunday's game against the Giants. Samuel likely will operate as the fifth wide receiver in Carolina's offense, working behind Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and D.J. Moore.
