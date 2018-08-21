Samuel returned to practice Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel's absence from practice Monday likely was just a precautionary measure to limit his workload after he spent the offseason rehabbing from November ankle surgery. He's looked good through two weeks of the preseason, catching six of seven targets for 108 yards while primarily working with the second-team offense. The 2017 second-round pick likely will open the season fourth or fifth on the depth chart at wide receiver, but the Panthers may find a way to manufacture some touches on end-arounds, gadget plays and screen passes.

