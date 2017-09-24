Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Rips off long run
Samuel ran once for 31 yards and caught two of five targets for five yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Samuel's lone rush marked Carolina's longest play on the ground, but he was less successful through the air. The rookie second-rounder has been fairly quiet thus far, but if top wideout Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is forced into an extended sideline stint, Samuel's playmaking ability could earn himself a larger role.
