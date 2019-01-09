Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Role grows in second season
Samuel finished the 2018 regular season with 39 catches on 65 targets for 494 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. He also rushed eight times for 84 yards and two more scores.
Samuel's rookie season was hindered by injuries, and although he missed a few games again this time around, he became a bigger factor in Carolina's offense over the course of the campaign. The former second-rounder scored four times through his first six appearances, including twice on the ground, evidencing his upside as a gadget player. However, Samuel started getting featured more through the air in Week 11, when he posted a then-career-best 55 receiving yards. Over his final seven outings, Samuel topped 70 yards three times and caught three touchdowns as well. That came while fellow wideout Devin Funchess was phased out of the team's offense. With Funchess not expected back next season, Samuel and 2018 first-rounder D.J. Moore currently project as the top wideouts in a Panthers scheme looking to take advantage of their run-after-catch ability. Sure, all-purpose tailback Christian McCaffrey should still be a leader in the passing game, and a healthy Greg Olsen (foot) would remain in the mix at tight end, but Samuel's trajectory clearly seems to be heading in the right direction going into 2019.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Makes seven catches•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Catches one pass•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Leading receiver in Week 14 loss•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Sets career high in receiving yards•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Puts in full practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Dealing with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...