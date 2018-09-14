Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ruled out again
Samuel (chest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Recovering from a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat, Samuel still hasn't returned to practice and will sit out for a second straight week. He's expected to handle a minor role in the Carolina offense once he's healthy, likely serving as the fourth or fifth wide receiver and an occasional ballcarrier on jet sweeps.
