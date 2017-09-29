The Panthers ruled Samuel (back) out for Sunday's game in New England, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Samuel had five targets and a carry on 31 offensive snaps in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints, but even if he were able to play he'd likely be in line for a Week 4 reduction in playing time as a result of Kelvin Benjamin's quick return to health from a knee injury. Samuel's upcoming absence leaves Russell Shepard without much competition for slot snaps. The rookie second-round pick struggled with hamstring and ankle injuries throughout August, and he's yet to earn a consistent role in the Carolina offense.