Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Ruled out for opener
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Samuel (chest) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Samuel never had much chance to play in the opener after his recent procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. He's only expected to serve as Carolina's fourth or fifth option at wide receiver, but his absence could free up a few extra snaps for D.J. Moore and Damiere Byrd in Week 1.
