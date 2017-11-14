Samuel (ankle) will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This is tough news to swallow for the Panthers, as without Samuel they'll be facing serious depth issues at the wide receiver position. Devin Funchess is the clear cut No. 1 option in Carolina's passing attack, and it's unclear who will emerge as the second option in Samuel's absence. As of Tuesday, Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin are the only healthy options on the Panthers' roster behind Funchess.