Samuel nabbed both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown and gained 25 yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Samuel started alongside D.J. Moore and Torrey Smith at receiver with No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess (back) sidelined and played 54 of 59 offensive snaps (92 percent). The increased usage didn't translate to an abundance of targets, but Samuel made the most of three touches he did get, as he left Seattle cornerback Shaq Griffin in the dust on his seven-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter and put his wheels on display again with the 25-yard scamper. Smith was limited to only 13 snaps in part because he was coming off a four-game absence due to injury, but it's tough to imagine the veteran significantly cutting into Moore and Samuel's workloads moving forward, given how well the youngsters have performed thus far in their extended opportunities. The eventual return of Funchess seems more harmful to Samuel's fantasy utility.