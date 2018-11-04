Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Scores on both ground, air Week 9
Samuel secured two of four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown and added a 33-yard rushing score in a 42-28 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
There was plenty of talk about D.J. Moore in fantasy circles this week, but it was Samuel who came up big with a pair of scores Sunday. The 2017 second-round pick first scored on a meandering 33-yard run through the Buccaneers' tackling-challenged defense before adding a 19-yard receiving touchdown to close out the scoring on the day in the fourth quarter. It was Samuel's second receiving score of the day and fourth overall on the season, and he encouragingly tied a season high with four targets. He'll look to boost his numbers against the Steelers in a Week 10 Thursday night matchup.
