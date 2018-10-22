Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Scores rushing touchdown
Samuel rushed twice for nine yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Eagles.
Samuel also returned two kicks for 51 yards. His undoubted highlight, though, was his 14-yard touchdown run around the right side to start the fourth quarter. That gave Samuel two scores in three games this season, but considering he's gotten just five touches and played under a third of Carolina's offensive snaps Sunday, his role isn't big enough to put significant stock in.
