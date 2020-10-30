Samuel rushed three times for 23 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 31 yards and another score in the Panthers' 25-17 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

The versatile receiver was nearly the entire Panthers offense for the night and certainly the star of the first half. Samuel initially scored on a 12-yard rush in the first quarter and then hauled in a perfectly thrown 29-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater on a flea flicker early in the second quarter to give Carolina its largest lead of the night at 14-6. Samuel's usage in the running game will likely take a hit when Christian McCaffrey returns from his ankle injury, which is slated to occur Week 9 against the Chiefs. However, the Ohio State product could certainly retain an occasional gadget role on the ground, given his solid showing in that capacity this season. Samuel's receiving touchdown was also his first of the campaign, and he'll look to reward fantasy managers again in the aforementioned interconference matchup versus Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 8.