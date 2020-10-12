Samuel caught all five of his targets for 36 receiving yards, adding four rushes for 28 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win against the Falcons.

The 2017 second-round draft choice established new season highs in offensive touches and scrimmage yards, as the Panthers defeated the Falcons for the first time since Week 9 of Samuel's rookie campaign. Robby Anderson (13 targets) and Mike Davis (10) accounted for over 65 percent of the passing-game looks, but it's also notable that Samuel tied D.J. Moore for third on the team in targets. Tampa Bay was able to spread the ball around against Chicago by ushering four different players to 40-plus receiving yards in a Week 5 loss. Samuel and Carolina have the opportunity to do the same against the Bears, especially given that QB Teddy Bridgewater has logged 26 completions and 292 passing yards per game this season.