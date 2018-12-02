Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Sets career high in receiving yards
Samuel caught six of 11 targets for 88 yards and carried one time for an additional eight yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Samuel led the team in targets and catches while notching a new career high in receiving yards. He recorded a long gain of 31 yards and made several catches around the line of scrimmage that could have turned into bigger gains. Samuel shined as the team lost Greg Olsen (foot) and eased Devin Funchess back into the lineup and now has a touchdown or 96 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games. He'll hope to continue his recent success Sunday against the Browns.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Puts in full practice•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Scores in second straight contest•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Gets into end zone in loss•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Coughs it up•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Scores on both ground, air Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...