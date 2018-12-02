Samuel caught six of 11 targets for 88 yards and carried one time for an additional eight yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Samuel led the team in targets and catches while notching a new career high in receiving yards. He recorded a long gain of 31 yards and made several catches around the line of scrimmage that could have turned into bigger gains. Samuel shined as the team lost Greg Olsen (foot) and eased Devin Funchess back into the lineup and now has a touchdown or 96 scrimmage yards in four of his last five games. He'll hope to continue his recent success Sunday against the Browns.