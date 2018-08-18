Samuel caught two of three targets for 65 yards in Friday's preseason game against Miami.

Samuel built on his momentum from the preseason opener, albeit with all of his targets coming from reserve quarterback Taylor Heinicke after halftime. It's hard to see how last year's second-round pick fits as a regular piece in the Carolina offense, but he can at least force his way into a part-time role if he continues his strong work over the final two weeks of the preseason.