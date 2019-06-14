Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shines during minicamp
Samuel stood out as one of the Panthers' best players at mandatory minicamp, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Samuel is enjoying his first healthy offseason in the NFL after battling a series of injuries the past two years. He worked his way into a starting job by the end of last season, averaging 7.6 yards on 65 targets and 10.5 yards on eight carries, with seven touchdowns on just 47 touches in 13 games. The Panthers intend to find more work for Samuel this upcoming season, with coach Ron Rivera noting that the wide receiver has shown significant improvement in his route running. It helps that Samuel is one of the younger players from the 2017 draft class, celebrating his 23rd birthday Aug. 11. He's on track to join Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore at the center of a dynamic offense that relies on its pass catchers to pick up yardage after the catch. The Panthers also run a lot of jet sweeps to manufacture touches for Samuel and Moore while simultaneously opening up interior rushing lanes for McCaffrey and quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder).
