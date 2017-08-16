Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shows up in full pads
Samuel (hamstring) is in full pads for Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
After missing more than two weeks of practice with a strained hamstring, Samuel has taken significant steps this week, first doing individual work Tuesday and now gearing up to practice with his teammates in some fashion Wednesday. The second-round pick still has time to challenge Russell Shepard for slot work, in addition to potentially filling a role as a gadget player and return man.
