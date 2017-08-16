Samuel (hamstring) is in full pads for Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

After missing more than two weeks of practice with a strained hamstring, Samuel has taken significant steps this week, first doing individual work Tuesday and now gearing up to practice with his teammates in some fashion Wednesday. The second-round pick still has time to challenge Russell Shepard for slot work, in addition to potentially filling a role as a gadget player and return man.