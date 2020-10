Samuel (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Per a report from David Newton of ESPN.com earlier Sunday, Samuel was expected to suit up, but in the interim the Panthers have opted to keep him sidelined due to the knee concern that limited him in practice this week. In Samuel's absence, Seth Roberts and Pharoh Cooper will fill in behind starting wide receivers DJ Moore and Robby Anderson.