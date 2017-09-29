Play

Samuel (back) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, but he took a step back at Friday's session, which does not bode well for his chances of playing in Week 4. Expect the team to provide an official update on his status at some point Friday afternoon.

