Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Slow finish to third season

Samuel, who caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 season with 54 receptions (on 105 targets) for 627 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 130 yards and another score while playing all 16 games.

Samuel was hampered by injuries during his first two seasons, resulting in 10 missed games, but was able to put together a full campaign while seeing his role expand in 2019. As the Panthers' No. 2 receiver, Samuel trailed only top option D.J. Moore and backfield superstar Christian McCaffrey in catches, targets and receiving yards, yet his six touchdown grabs marked a team high. As usual, the speedster was also incorporated here and there in the running game, where he actually placed second on Carolina in yards. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Samuel will aim for more consistency in 2020, as he totaled under 40 receiving yards in seven of the last eight games. However, his future production could depend on whether the Panthers add to their receiving corps, as well as who the team's starting quarterback is next season.