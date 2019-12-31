Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Slow finish to third season
Samuel, who caught two passes for 13 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints, finishes up the 2019 season with 54 receptions (on 105 targets) for 627 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 19 times for 130 yards and another score while playing all 16 games.
Samuel was hampered by injuries during his first two seasons, resulting in 10 missed games, but was able to put together a full campaign while seeing his role expand in 2019. As the Panthers' No. 2 receiver, Samuel trailed only top option D.J. Moore and backfield superstar Christian McCaffrey in catches, targets and receiving yards, yet his six touchdown grabs marked a team high. As usual, the speedster was also incorporated here and there in the running game, where he actually placed second on Carolina in yards. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Samuel will aim for more consistency in 2020, as he totaled under 40 receiving yards in seven of the last eight games. However, his future production could depend on whether the Panthers add to their receiving corps, as well as who the team's starting quarterback is next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
What can Henry do as an encore?
Ben Gretch looks back at the TRAP leaderboard from 2019 and offers some thoughts on key players...
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Top 10 QB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.