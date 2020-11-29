Samuel brought in all five targets for 72 yards and gained five yards on one rush in the Panthers' 28-27 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The versatile wideout checked in second to Robby Anderson in receiving yardage for the Panthers while pacing the team in catches. Samuel saved his best for last as well, recording a tough 35-yard grab down the middle on Carolina's final drive to get the ball just short of midfield. Samuel has now had back-to-back busy weeks, posting a combined 13-142-1 line through the air over that span. He'll look to carry that momentum over into a Week 14 matchup against the Broncos following the Week 13 bye, with the ankle injury fellow wideout DJ Moore suffered late in Sunday's contest possibly opening up more opportunity for Samuel.