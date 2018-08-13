Samuel caught all four of his targets for 43 yards in last week's 28-23 win over the Bills in the preseason opener.

Samuel's rookie campaign was derailed by injuries, so him getting off to a strong start in the preseason is certainly a welcomed sight. The shifty wideout's night included a 19-yard reception to end the first half. With the order of the Panthers' depth chart still fairly fluid at wideout, Samuel will hope to carry his momentum into this week's meeting with the Dolphins.