Samuel's (hamstring) status for Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars has not yet been determined, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Samuel returned from a hamstring problem to practice Monday, but considering he only just came back from a few weeks on the sideline, it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up Thursday. According to coach Ron Rivera, the Panthers will exercise caution with their shifty second-round pick, but if Samuel has another good practice Tuesday, the team may consider letting him play.