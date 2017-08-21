Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Status for Thursday undetermined
Samuel's (hamstring) status for Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars has not yet been determined, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Samuel returned from a hamstring problem to practice Monday, but considering he only just came back from a few weeks on the sideline, it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up Thursday. According to coach Ron Rivera, the Panthers will exercise caution with their shifty second-round pick, but if Samuel has another good practice Tuesday, the team may consider letting him play.
