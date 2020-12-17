Samuel (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Green Bay, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After going through the practice week unscathed prior to Thursday, Samuel made a surprise appearance on the final Week 15 injury report as a limited participant, clouding his status for this weekend. He's so far putting together his best season as a pro, with 724 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 12 contests. The Panthers will make a decision on Samuel's status about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.