Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Still not practicing
Samuel (chest) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
This is the second straight absence for Samuel, as he continues to be held out while recovery from a procedure he underwent for an irregular heartbeat. Samuel would need to at least put in limited work during Friday's practice to have any shot of playing Sunday, but given his absence this week, it appears that the wideout is on track to miss his second straight contest to open the season.
