Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Struggles with catch rate
Samuel brought in four of 12 targets for 82 yards and rushed once for two yards in the Panthers' 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Samuel saw his targets rise sharply from the scant four he'd logged against the Rams just four days earlier, and his 20.5 YPC paced both squads on the night. Additionally, Samuel was also an integral part of the Panthers' final drive, making grabs of 24 and nine yards while also drawing a face mask and pass interference on the latter catch. However, Samuel was also far from efficient considering the number of targets he saw, although Cam Newton's inaccuracy did have a role to play at times in the eight missed connections between the two. Nevertheless, the significant uptick in involvement does have to assuage fantasy owners that were disappointed by Samuel's underwhelming Week 1 performance, and he'll look to build on Thursday's effort against the Cardinals in a Week 3 battle a week from Sunday.
