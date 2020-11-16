Samuel caught three of five targets for eight yards and rushed three times for four yards in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

Samuel entered Sunday with increased expectations following his strong recent form and projected upside in helping replace Christian McCaffrey (shoulder). Although the utility weapon drew three carries for the third straight week, Samuel hardly found anywhere to run against a stringy Bucs defense, and didn't fare any better in the passing game. Overall, those struggles amounted to a season low in scrimmage yards for Samuel, failing to deliver on his enhanced outlook. Whether or not McCaffrey returns in Week 11 versus the Lions, Samuel will be eager for an improved performance, but the status of starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could be worthwhile to monitor in relation to Samuel's stock.