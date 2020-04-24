Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Subject of heavy trade interest
Teams have been "consistently calling" the Panthers to inquire about trading for Samuel, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Trade rumors started when the Panthers signed Robby Anderson in late March, but a report shortly thereafter suggested the team wasn't shopping Samuel. That doesn't mean the 24-year-old receiver can't be had for the right price, as the Panthers don't need him for a high-volume role in an offense that also has Anderson, D.J. Moore and Christian McCaffrey demanding targets.
