Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Suiting up Sunday

Samuel (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

As interim coach Perry Fewell predicted after Friday's practice concluded, Samuel is available to play in Week 16, despite sitting out the Panthers' final session of the week due to the knee injury. The Panthers haven't indicated that Samuel's snaps will be limited by the injury, but the knee issue further muddles his already cloudy fantasy outlook. Samuel had drawn between four and seven targets in each of his past seven games, but it's unclear how much involvement he'll retain in the passing game with a new quarterback -- rookie third-round pick Will Grier -- making his first career start in place of the struggling Kyle Allen.

