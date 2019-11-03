Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Suiting up Week 9

Samuel (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Titans, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After putting in a DNP/FP/DNP practice regimen this week, Samuel will tough out his shoulder injury and continue to serve as one of the Panthers' starting wide receivers. He has a fair matchup on tap against a Tennessee defense that has allowed 8.4 yards per target and six touchdowns to wideouts through eight games.

