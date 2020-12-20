Samuel (hamstring) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Packers.
As long as the versatile Samuel avoids any in-game setbacks, he should see his share of touches Saturday, even with DJ Moore back from the COVID-19 list. Through 12 games this season, Samuel has logged a 61/585/3 stat line as a receiver, while adding 29 carries for 139 yards and a pair of scores via the ground game.
