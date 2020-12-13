Samuel is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, David Newton of ESPN.com reports,
It's worth noting that the Panthers are listing Brandon Zylstra as a starter opposite Robby Anderson on Sunday, but that could simply be a nod to the fact that he practiced more this week than Samuel, who was limited to one day of practice after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. With that in mind, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site, doesn't believe that Samuel's level of playing time will be impacted much, despite the team's posted Week 14 starters.
