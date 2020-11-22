Samuel secured eight of 10 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for four yards in the Panthers' 20-0 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The versatile wideout finished with the team lead in receptions while checking in second in both receiving yards and targets to DJ Moore. Samuel hauled in spot starter P.J. Walker's first career NFL touchdown on a nicely thrown touch pass in the right corner of the end zone early in the third quarter. The productive performance was a welcome resurgence for Samuel, who'd slumped to 3-8-0 line in Week 10 versus the Buccaneers after producing a season-best nine receptions and 125 yards the contest prior against the Chiefs. He'll look to make it back-to-back fantasy-friendly outings in a Week 12 road matchup against the Vikings.