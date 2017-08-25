Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Targeted six times
Samuel caught four of six targets for 15 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars.
After missing most of training camp with a hamstring injury, Samuel returned to practice this week and finally made his NFL debut. It was an uneventful performance, though he did draw five of those targets in the second quarter while the Panthers still had most of their starters in the game. The second-round rookie may still have time to push Russell Shepard for snaps in the slot when the Panthers deploy three-wide formations.
