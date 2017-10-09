Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Targeted twice
Samuel was targeted twice but failed to catch a pass in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Samuel overcame a back injury to return for Sunday's contest, but his involvement was mostly restricted to special teams, where he returned three kickoffs for 44 yards. Assuming the second-rounder can now enjoy a run of health, he'll hope to push Russell Shepard for more looks out of the slot on offense.
