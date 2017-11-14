Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Tears ligaments in ankle
Samuel will miss the rest of the season after tearing ligaments in his left ankle Monday against the Dolphins, David Newton reports.
An MRI on Tuesday confirmed as much, leaving Samuel with 15 catches (on 26 targets) for 115 yards and four rushes for 64 yards in nine games as a rookie. The Panthers shipped out Kelvin Benjamin before last month's trade deadline, so the receiving corps is pretty bare behind No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess. Among them, Russell Shepard is the best bet for regular targets, but Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin can expect an uptick in offensive usage.
