Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Top receiver on slow passing day

Samuel caught four of 11 targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 51-13 loss to the 49ers.

The 23-year-old wideout has been a largely inefficient player this season when garnering a massive workshare, as he has established a catch rate of 44.7 percent in four games with at least seven targets. Samuel is typically a profitable fantasy play when he gets into the end zone, but in his five outings this season when he does not score, Samuel is averaging just 3.6 catches and 44 receiving yards per game. Upcoming next is a Week 9 matchup against a Tennessee defense that so far this season ranks among the NFL's worse half in receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,239) allowed to opposing wideouts.