Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Trending in wrong direction

Samuel caught just one of four targets for nine yards but added 40 yards on four carries in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Samuel took a back seat to Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore, who scored two touchdowns apiece. His involvement on some running plays was nice, but Samuel has now seen his receiving yardage total trend south for three consecutive games. Luckily, he'll have a nice opportunity to reverse that trend in Week 13 with the vulnerable Redskins secondary coming to town.