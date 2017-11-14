Samuel is slated for an MRI on his injured left ankle Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Samuel's rookie season appears to be in peril after his left ankle was rolled up on during the third quarter of Monday night's demolition of the Dolphins. On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera relayed to Steve Reed of the Associated Press that the Panthers training staff isn't "very optimistic" about Samuel's current state. If Samuel misses time or even the rest of the campaign, as feared, the receiving corps will be further whittled down after dealing Kelvin Benjamin in recent weeks. Devin Funchess has skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot, but the depth thins out significantly thereafter, with Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin the remaining healthy options.