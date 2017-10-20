Samuel could be used more frequently in the Panthers' offense in the near future, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports. "We feel really good about Curtis getting more opportunities," Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Samuel has been nursing a hamstring injury since training camp, which has led to limited reps while he's appeared in five of the team's six games. During Carolina's Week 6 matchup with Philadelphia, Samuel seemed to take a step forward in the minds of the coaching staff, as he made an impression with his speed on multiple occasions, despite not being targeted in the contest and handling just one carry for eight yards. Although it's unclear to what extent Samuel's role will increase, it's a good sign that he's apparently gained the confidence of coaches after a pedestrian start to the season. It remains unlikely that Samuel will become a player that warrants universal fantasy ownership by season's end, but those in deep leagues should keep an eye on the rookie's production over the next couple weeks to see if he makes sense as a potential flex or depth wideout option in the second half.