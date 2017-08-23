The Panthers announced Wednesday that Samuel (hamstring) will be available for Thursday's preseason game in Jacksonville, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

A participant in team drills this week, Samuel is approaching the end of the road in his recovery from the hamstring strain that has plagued him since training camp started. Outside of Brenton Bersin (shoulder), the wideouts expected to make the 53-man roster are healthy, meaning Samuel is unlikely to see action during Cam Newton's (shoulder) brief cameo. Similarly, Samuel's own snaps may be limited to ensure he avoids a setback.