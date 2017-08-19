Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Won't play Saturday
Samuel (hamstring) isn't ready to make his debut during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Samuel reportedly worked hard during warmups ahead of the game, suggesting a return may not be too far off. Unfortunately, he continues to miss opportunities to cement his position in the offense while recovering from the issue. If he continues to increase his workload without issue over the next week, it wouldn't be surprising if the rookie wideout is available for the team's third preseason game next week against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Increases individual work•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Shows up in full pads•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Making progress•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Hamstring problem started in spring•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: On third team for first preseason game•
-
Panthers' Curtis Samuel: Carrying hamstring strain•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Don't fear the rookies
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his all-star list of his favorite Draft Day targets in Breakouts...