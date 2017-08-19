Samuel (hamstring) isn't ready to make his debut during Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Samuel reportedly worked hard during warmups ahead of the game, suggesting a return may not be too far off. Unfortunately, he continues to miss opportunities to cement his position in the offense while recovering from the issue. If he continues to increase his workload without issue over the next week, it wouldn't be surprising if the rookie wideout is available for the team's third preseason game next week against the Jaguars.