Samuel (chest) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Though Samuel's string of missed practices is set to continue Thursday, the wideout at least seems to be trending in the right direction after he was ruled out for the first two weeks of the season while recovering from a procedure to address an irregular heartbeat. He was cleared Wednesday to participate in some limited workouts off to the side and will presumably follow a similar regimen Thursday. Despite taking a step forward with his activity, Samuel appears likely to miss a third straight game Sunday against the Bengals.

