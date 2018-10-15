Panthers' D.J. Moore: Accounts for 77 yards in loss
Moore hauled in four of five targets for 59 yards while adding an 18-yard rush, but he lost two fumbles during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Washington.
Carolina's first-round prize cost the team dearly with the two fumbles in a Week 6 loss, but he's become more involved over the past two weeks in hauling in eight of nine targets for 108 yards, after seeing just four targets through Carolina's first three games. Sunday brings a matchup with Philadelphia, and an Eagles secondary that's allowed 308.7 passing yards per game over the past three weeks.
