Panthers' D.J. Moore: Another quiet performance in Week 10 loss
Moore brought in four of five targets for 20 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Panthers' 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday.
Moore put together his second consecutive modest performance after generating some buzz in fantasy circles with a five-catch, 90-yard effort versus the Ravens two games ago. The rookie simply couldn't get anything going down the field Thursday, and with one of his receptions going for 11 yards, he averaged a minuscule three yards per grab on his other three. The Panthers' pass distribution continues to heavily center on Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen on most weeks, making Moore, regardless of his undeniable upside, hard to trust from game to game. He'll look to get his numbers back up versus the Lions in a Week 11 tilt on Nov. 18.
