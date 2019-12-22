Play

Panthers' D.J. Moore: Being examined for head injury

Moore is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Moore made a one-yard catch on the Panthers' first possession, but on his second target of the day on the team's next drive, he couldn't haul it in, took a hard landing and slowly got to his feet. He hasn't seen the field in the meantime and won't return if he's diagnosed with a concussion.

